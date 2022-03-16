IPL 2022: Big SETBACK for Delhi Capitals as Prithvi Shaw FAILS to clear fitness test

Delhi Capitals received a piece of bad news ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 as their star player Prithvi Shaw failed to clear the ‘Yo-Yo’ test, as per information received.

The former U-19 World Cup-winning captain, who is not a part of the central contract was at the NCA to provide an update on his fitness status and the result wasn't exactly satisfactory.

The current Yo-Yo test qualification score is 16.5 for men and it has been learned that the DC opener has scored less than 15.

The One With DC's #IPL2022 Fixtures Tell us which league stage fixture are you looking forward to the most #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/1hB99Abl3N — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 6, 2022

''These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn't stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It's just a fitness parameter and not the be-all and end-all,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

''Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score,'' he added.

Shaw, of late, hasn't been among the fittest of Indian players, and perhaps that is one of the reasons that of late, he has not been considered in any of the current senior teams across formats.

Even as a replacement, the team management, in the white-ball format, has preferred Mayank Agarwal as a reserve opener despite some underwhelming performances by the Karnataka man.

''If Prithvi is not being repeatedly considered, then perhaps his fitness standards aren't up to the mark, as in what is expected of a Team India player,'' the source said.

Meanwhile, injury-ravaged India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has got the all-clear to lead Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2022 after a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he bowled and also passed the 'Yo-Yo' Test comfortably.

Pandya crossed the Yo-Yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score which is much above the cut-off level.

Notably, the BCCI is checking on all its centrally contracted players -- injured or otherwise -- before the IPL, and Pandya's performance, during his two days at the NCA, can also be seen as a good sign for Indian cricket.