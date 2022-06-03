IPL 2022 saw a 2.0 version of India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. It was his finishing abilities that left a mark on the season and eventually got him a place in the Indian team for the South Africa series. Karthik's team-mate in the RCB squad Siddharth Kaul has revealed how DK evolved as a finisher.

Didn't get the result we wanted tonight but proud of this team, the journey and the fearless brand of cricket we've played! Thanks to each and every fan for their support

We'll be back stronger next year! pic.twitter.com/4dPeYHfyOv — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 27, 2022

Karthik came back to Team India after a long gap of three years following his good show with the bat in the IPL.

Speaking on the 'Cricket Mahamanch' a show made to analyse IPL on Koo App, a multilingual micro-blogging platform, Siddarth Kaul said, "I heard Dinesh Karthik talking with the coach about how should RCB and he goes along with the preparation for the IPL. It showed the results and he evolved as a finisher and hopefully, he will perform well for India too."

RCB's stint in IPL 2022 came to end after they lost in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals last week.

Siddharth said that no team can win every match, but RCB have been making its place in the top 4 for the last 4 years and the most important thing is willpower.

"We should enter the field with a positive attitude. We will definitely win the trophy in the coming season," he said.

Siddharth believes that whether the field is small or big, whether the pitch is flat, the players should focus only on their performance as bowlers.

"A bowler and a player always have to believe in themselves, that is the most important thing. We must learn to accept challenges, challenges make us better," he said.