IPL 2023: Ticket Sales For CSK's First Home Match To Begin On THIS Date; How And Where To Purchase - Check Here

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, will return to their home ground Chepauk after a gap of 3 years. The last time they played an IPL match here was way back in 2019, when the term coronavirus was unknown to most of us. The pandemic affected IPL and BCCI decided to hold it for the next 3 years fully or partially outside India. The last edition of Indian Premier League was held completely in India for the first time. However, the home and away format was not readopted by BCCI last year as the virus risk was still high. The tournament was held acros just 3 cities Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 will see the old format return as all ten teams will get to host 7 home matches while they will play the other 7 away. Dhoni had told the Star Sports last year that he was extending his stay as captain and player of CSK because he wants to play one last time in front of the home crowd and he was hoping that is the case the next year. IPL 2023 is likely to be his last hurrah in cricket and fans are pretty excited to watch him play at Chennai finally, after a long gap, wearing the yellow jersey.

Ticket sales of CSK's first home game on March 27

CSK dropped a good news for all local fans in Chennai and those who want to travel to the Tamil Nadu state capital for team's first home match. CSK play Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game on April 3 and the ticket sales for the same will start on March 27 (Monday), the franchise said in a press statement. The ticket sales will begin at 9.30 am and can be booked via PAYTM and www.insider.in and two counters at the Chepauk Stadium.

Below are the ticket sales details:

Stand: C/D/E Lower – Price: INR 1500; Mode of Selling: Counter Sales; Date of Sale: March 27

Stand: D/E Upper – Price: INR 3000; Mode of Selling: Online Sales; Date of Sale: March 27

Stand: I/J/K Lower – Price: INR 2500; Mode of Selling: Online and Counter Sales; Date of Sale: March 27

Stand: I/J/K Upper – Price: INR 2000; Mode of Selling: Online and Counter Sales; Date of Sale: March 27