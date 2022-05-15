15 May 2022, 23:39 PM RR beat LSG Sanju Samson's side completes a good win over Rahul's Lucknow and strengthen their playoffs chances.

15 May 2022, 22:41 PM Big blow to LSG! Deepak Hooda departs for 59 made off 39 balls. His dismissal is strange as he steps out, misses the connection and the ball rolls over to the keeper Samson, who almost messed up the stumping chance but does the job in the end and just to ensure the batter is out, he also uproots the stumps. But third umpire calls it a stumping. LSG 116/5 (16) Lucknow Super Giants need 63 runs in 24 balls

15 May 2022, 22:04 PM Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya keep LSG in chase LSG have recovered well since losing Badoni and Rahul in quick succession. Hooda is nearing fifty and Krunal has settled in nicely. RR need to break this partnership which has already crossed the 60-run mark. LSG 94/3 (13) Lucknow Super Giants need 85 runs in 42 balls

15 May 2022, 21:49 PM Big wicket for RR! That's the end of KL Rahul as he gives a simple catch to Jaiswal at point. Prasidh Krishna with the wicket. LSG dugout run out of smiles suddenly. LSG 29/3 (5.3) Lucknow Super Giants need 150 runs in 87 balls

15 May 2022, 21:19 PM LSG lose de Kock Big blow to Lucknow Super Giants early on in the chase as Quinton de Kock has been dismissed by Trent Boult. Good, low catch by Neesham at point. Next ball, he removes Ayush Badoni. Perfect inswinger, swings in to Badoni and hit him right on the pads. LSG also loses a review. Trent Boult, however, was not able to complete the hat-trick. LSG 15/2 (2.3) Lucknow Super Giants need 164 runs

15 May 2022, 21:08 PM RR post 178/6 on the board Yashasvi Jaisal played well. Good hands by Samson and Padikkal but in the end, not many good contributions as RR post 178/6. They were looking to cross 200 at one stage. Let's see if they can defend this when chase begins.

15 May 2022, 20:49 PM RR stumble They were 75/1 at one stage but now RR are struggling to post even a 180. They are 154/6 after the end of 18th over. How many can Ashwin and Boult score in remaining 12 balls?

15 May 2022, 20:26 PM RR need a big finish now Jimmy Neesham has joined Riyan Parag in the middle and the two will be aiming to take RR to a massive total. Both the batters have begun playing the big shots. Five more overs to go. How much can RR make from here? RR 130/4 (15)

15 May 2022, 20:10 PM Sanju Samson falls Devdutt Padikkal joins Jaiswal in the middle after Samson falls for 32. Jason Holder picks his wicket, Samson was too early into the shot and ended up giving a catch to Deepak Hooda. Jaiswal nearing fifty and Padikkal has settled in nicely, scoring with big shots. RR 90/2 (10)

15 May 2022, 19:42 PM RR steady despite Buttler's wicket Sanju Samson is back at No 3 and is playing the role of a perfect anchor so far while Yashasvi at the other end is going berserk. Yashasvi has is 14 away from his fifty and is looking set to get one. RR 60/1 (7)

15 May 2022, 19:11 PM Jos Buttler gone! This is brilliant from Avesh Khan. Length did the trick, fuller and Buttler went for the scoop but missed the length and his stumps have been castled. LSG pick their first wicket and it is the big man. RR 11/1 (2.2) Rajasthan Royals opt to bat



15 May 2022, 19:09 PM Teams: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

15 May 2022, 18:40 PM LSG vs RR IPL 2022 Toss News: Samson wins toss and Rajasthan will bat first