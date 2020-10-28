हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 48: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe open innings

The winner of this crucial game will be the first team to qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - 19:31
Comments
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match number 48 of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore that is all set to begin shortly (Wednesday, October 28) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Whoever wins this crucial encounter, will be the first team to seal a playoff berth. Delhi Capitals had the opportunity last night but spurned the chance after being thrashed by SRH by a huge margin of 88 runs. The loss allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore to leapfrog them in the points table.

Both sides are coming into the game on the back of disappointing losses. Mumbai Indians were thwarted by the brilliance of Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson in their last outing. Chasing Mumbai Indians’ handsome total of 195, the duo of Stokes (107* off 60 balls) and Samson (54* off 31 balls) stitched a majestic 152-run stand and took their side to a comfortable victory.

RCB, on the other hand, lost to the dismal Chennai Super Kings in their last game which surely caught everyone by surprise. The Virat Kohli-led side were the overwhelming favourites going into the game but their batting let them down on that day. Opting to bat first, RCB could only conjure up 145/6 from their innings and in reply CSK cruised to a 8-wicket win with 8 balls to spare.

While Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer of IPL 2020 at the moment, he is yet to fully shift gears and has looked rusty at times.

On paper, Mumbai look like the better side with the sheer depth they have amidst their ranks.

The league stage is coming to a close and it has brought us here – Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore – one of these two is going to enter the playoffs tonight.

Here are the live updates: 

28 October 2020, 19:13 PM

28 October 2020, 19:12 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, S Dube, C Morris, W Sundar, D Steyn, M Siraj, Y Chahal

Three changes for RCB: Finch, Saini and Moeen Ali are out and Josh Philippe, Shivam Dube and Dale Steyn are in

Navdeep Saini is out injured while the decision to remove Finch and Moeen is a tactical one

28 October 2020, 19:11 PM

Mumbai Indians playing XI: I Kishan, Q de Kock, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah

No changes for Mumbai Indians

 

28 October 2020, 19:05 PM

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore

