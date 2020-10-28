Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 48: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe open innings

28 October 2020, 19:13 PM
A look at the Playing XI for #MIvRCB #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/6bqjCdNNPh
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 28, 2020
28 October 2020, 19:12 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, S Dube, C Morris, W Sundar, D Steyn, M Siraj, Y Chahal
Three changes for RCB: Finch, Saini and Moeen Ali are out and Josh Philippe, Shivam Dube and Dale Steyn are in
Navdeep Saini is out injured while the decision to remove Finch and Moeen is a tactical one
28 October 2020, 19:11 PM
Mumbai Indians playing XI: I Kishan, Q de Kock, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah
No changes for Mumbai Indians
28 October 2020, 19:05 PM
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore