Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2024 Players Auction: One of the two new teams in the IPL family, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shown that they are not a side to be left out. They can surely win the Indian Premier League and maybe the change in the backroom staff might get them a few new idea to win their maiden IPL trophy in the coming season. Addition of batter Devdutt Padikkal has got them more depth in the batting lineup and it will be interesting to see how KL Rahul goes about his business as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants next season.

KL Rahul is back and he was in tremendous form during the World Cup for India. He has shown he can bat in any rhythm as his team requires, there were instances when Rahul anchored the innings and there were times when he showed how lethal he can be when the team needs him to attack.

The only thing that LSG need to put their work on is the home pitch. Arguably, their team's strength is the explosive batting lineup of Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and more. So the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow should be prepared as a batting pitch and it can surely give them a major boost for the upcoming season.

With mentor Gautam Gambhir leaving for Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be interesting to see how head coach Andy Flower replaces his aura in the dressing room. LSG have had pretty good seasons in the last years, the team was founded in 2021 and is based in Lucknow. In 2022, LSG finished fourth after losing to the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

LSG Purse Available: Rs 13.5 crore

LSG Slots Remaining: Six (Two Overseas)

LSG Released Players List: Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge and Swapnil Singh.

LSG retained players: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, K Gowtham, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq and Krunal Pandya.

Full List Of Players Bought By LSG In IPL 2024 Auction

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Marcus Stoinis 11 Crore 2 Deepak Hooda 5.75 crore 3 Krunal Pandya 8.25 crore 4 K Gowtham 90 lakh 5 Ayush Badoni 20 lakh 6 Kyle Mayers 50 lakh 7 Karan Sharma 20 lakh 8 Romario Shepherd 50 lakh 9 Daniel Sams 75 lakh 10 Prerak Mankad 20 lakh 11 Yudhvir Charak 20 lakh 12 KL Rahul 15 Crore 13 Manan Vohra 20 lakh 14 Nicholas Pooran 16 crore 15 Quinton De Kock 6.75 crore 16 Ravi Bishnoi 4 Crore 17 Avesh Khan 10 crore 18 Mark Wood 7.5 crore 19 Mohsin Khan 20 lakh 20 Mayank Yadav 20 lakh 21 Jaydev Unadkat 50 lakh 22 Yash Thakur 45 lakh 23 Amit Mishra 50 lakh 24 Swapnil Singh 20 lakh 25 Naveen ul Haq 50 lakh

