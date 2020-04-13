On this day in 1984, India defeated Pakistan to clinch first-ever Asia Cup

On April 13 in 1984, the Indian men's cricket team scripted history by lifting their first-ever Asia Cup in Sharjah with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed its followers of India's 54-run win over Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup.

The world's cricket governing body also informed that Sunil Gavaskar was the captain of the the Indian team 36 years back.

"#OnThisDay in 1984, India won the first-ever Asia Cup in Sharjah. They beat Pakistan in the deciding game by 54 runs, topping the table with 8️ points. Sunil Gavaskar was the captain of the side," the tweet said.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the clash.

Surinder Khanna and Ghulam Parkar opened the batting for the side and the duo went on to share a half-century stand before the latter was run out for 22.

India also lost third drop Dilip Vengsarkar cheaply for 14 runs. Subsequently, Surinder pulled back a half-century off 72 balls before being stumped by Anil Dalpat off Mudassar Nazar's delivery.

Subsequently, Sandeep Patil and Sunil Gavaskar notched up 43 and unbeaten 36 as India posted a score of 188 for four in 46 overs.

In reply, current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny bagged three wickets each as India bundled out Pakistan for 134 in 39.4 overs. Opener Mohsin Khan was the highest scorer for Pakistan with 35 runs.

Surinder was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat.

Notably, the 1984 edition was the inaugral edition of the tournament and featured just three teams India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.