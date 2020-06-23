On this day in 2013: MS Dhoni became first captain to lift all ICC trophies

New Delhi: One of the most successful captains in India's cricket history, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first captain in the world on June 23 in 2013 to lift all the ICC trophies.

'Captain Cool' completed his hattrick of ICC titles by defying all odds and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat to bag the Champions Trophy.

In the nail-biting match, India defeated the English side in England with a small margin of 5 runs.

The home team was just 20 runs away with 6 wickets and 16 balls in hand to take the trophy home, but Ishant Sharma's magical death over spell made sure that Dhoni gives 121 crore Indians the joy to celebrate their third ICC cup under MSD's captaincy.

The men in blue were restricted to a mere total of 129/7 in their twenty overs where Virat Kohli top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 34 balls.

Chasing 130, the English side's top order was rattled and they were 46/4 in the eighth over, but Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara put on 64 runs for the fifth wicket and kept the hopes alive for the English fans.

However, with just 20 runs away from lifting the trophy, Indian pacer Ishant removed Morgan and Bopara in the 17th over to bring India back in the game.

England could not manage the collapse and the side ended up losing the finals by 5 runs.

Relive the best moments of the match here:

129/7124/8#OnThisDay in 2013, India overcame England in a tense rain-affected match to win the ICC Champions Trophy Relive the top moments from the game, which was reduced to twenty overs a side — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2020

Dhoni has led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format, guiding the side to 110 wins and 74 defeats.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had also led India in 60 Test matches and helped the team clinch 27 wins.

Besides this, Dhoni also holds a decent captaincy record in the Twenty20I format. He had guided India to 41 victories out of the 72 matches the country played under his leadership.

The Champions Trophy title was added to Dhoni's legacy after stupendous ICC 2007 T20 World Cup and ICC 2011 ODI World Cup trophies.

The wicket-keeper batsman has not played in an international jersey since India's loss in the 2019 World Cup against the Kiwis, and was looking forward to the IPL 2020 edition which was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.