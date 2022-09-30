Pakistan vs England 6th T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 6th T20 online and on TV?

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on England in the 6th T20I match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (September 30). The hosts lead the seven-match series 3-2 after their thrilling win in the fifth T20I and a victory in the sixth game will seal the series for Babar Azam.

Moeen Ali-led England, on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that both of their losses came in close-fought matches but they will need to win on Friday to keep their hopes in the series alive. Regular England white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he was taking a ‘cautious approach’ towards his return to playing cricket after recovery from a calf injury ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia next month.

Buttler has not played a competitive game since August 18 due a calf injury he sustained during The Hundred. He is with the touring England side on the seven T20Is tour of Pakistan, where he is observing his teammates. With England having two more T20Is against Pakistan and three against Australia before their T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22, Buttler is understandably cautious and is taking time over returning to play at full fitness.

“I am progressing well. It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach. I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play,” said Buttler to broadcasters Sky Sports during the fifth T20I at Lahore.

As a non-playing member in the England side, Buttler is getting to observe and discover insights about his team-mates in different situations. “It is quite a unique situation to be here and not play, to observe. I am learning lots listening to the group and watching the way they go about things, watching without as much emotion as when you are involved and thinking about what you will do at certain times.”

Match Details

When will Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match will be played on Friday, September 30.

Where will Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match will be played at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match begin?

The Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match will begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30pm IST.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match live on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match live streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs England 6th T20 match will be available on SonyLIV website and app.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood