Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Tuesday (April 26). Attention will be on Virat Kohli as well following his second consecutive first ball duck in the competition.

RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game. While the Challengers come into the match on the back of a demoralising nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan have had two successive wins and are one of the in-form teams this season.

While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time.

Du Plessis, the highest run-scorer for his team, has blown hot and cold with the willow but remains a vital cog for the team. Karthik too with his hitting abilities is playing the finisher's role to near perfection.

They are up against Rajasthan’s varied attack, led by Trent Boult, who has troubled Kohli in the past with the delivery that comes in. Prasidh Krishna and the spin duo of wily Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal can also pose problems for the RCB batters. Chahal, with 18 wickets so far, can turn the game on its head.

And ditto for Ashwin, who can be the opposition's nemesis on his day. Add to it the four overs by Obed McCoy; Rajasthan have a decent attack. For Rajasthan, opener Jos Buttler has been in sublime form, having already hammered three hundreds this season.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match No. 39

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: April 26th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs RR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Suyash Prabhudesai, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Wanindu Hasaranga

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal