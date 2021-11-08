हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Big SETBACK for England as Jason Roy ruled out of tournament

Jason Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah.

T20 World Cup 2021: Big SETBACK for England as Jason Roy ruled out of tournament
England batsman Jason Roy (Source: Twitter)

England Men's and Surrey opening batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah.

James Vince will replace Roy in England's squad for the rest of the tournament.

Roy in an official ECB release said: "I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us."

"The rehab has already started, and even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year," he added.

England will square off against New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The Eoin-Morgan led side won four matches in the Super 12 stage and they only faced a defeat against South Africa.

