'Waiting For This For A Long Time...': 2018 U-19 World Cup Star On Playing With MS Dhoni At CSK In IPL 2025

Young Indian pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti is excited to play with legendary MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 24-year-old Nagarkoti was bought by five-time champions CSK at the IPL 2025 mega auction at his base price of Rs 30 Lakh.

Notably, Nagarkoti was India's star performer during the Under 19 World Cup in 2018. However, he has struggled with injuries from time to time in his career so far.

"I have been waiting for this for a long time. I am grateful that I have got an opportunity once again. I am back again where I always wanted to be. I am eager to join CSK, and that's because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni sir. It is every cricketer's dream to play alongside or under such a legend of the game. I never imagined that I would ever be able to play with him," Nagarkoti told TimesofIndia.

The young pacer further revealed that he has worked hard on his fitness and wants to help CSK in winning their sixth title.

"I have worked a lot on my fitness, and I am injury-free now. The injuries troubled me for years and kept me out of action. Sometimes, you get frustrated, annoyed, and upset, but I kept telling myself that I would make a comeback. I am in a happy space now," said Nagarkoti.

"CSK are five-time champions. My next aim is to become a part of the title-winning CSK side this time and help them win their record sixth title. I am really excited to meet Dhoni sir. I am looking forward to a successful and triumphant season with CSK this time," he added.

As far his IPL record is concerned, Nagarkoti has picked five wickets in 12 matches so far. He has previously played for Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK would be his third team in the cash-rich league.