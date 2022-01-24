हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC U19 World Cup

WATCH: VVS Laxman visits Uganda's dressing room after India's dominating win in U-19 World Cup

VVS Laxman visited the Uganda dressing room after their 326-run loss against India in the U19 World Cup.

WATCH: VVS Laxman visits Uganda&#039;s dressing room after India&#039;s dominating win in U-19 World Cup
File image (Source: Twitter)

Indian batting great and head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman had words of encouragement for Uganda players after the African team suffered a crushing 326-run loss to title favourites India in the U19 World Cup.

"Indian Legend @VVSLaxman281 visited our camp yesterday after the game and gave some advice to the boys after our game against India U-19. Thank you Laxman Bhai," tweeted Uganda Cricket Association.

Laxman on his part said that he enjoyed speaking to the players. "Enjoyed talking to the boys, and I wish them and Uganda cricket all the success going forward," tweeted the 47-year-old from Hyderabad.

India rode on blistering centuries by opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa as they crushed Uganda at the picturesque Brian Lara stadium in a lop sided affair on Saturday.

Uganda, who were placed in Group B, along with South Africa, India and Ireland, lost all three league games and bowed out of the marquee event.

