WPL 2025 Auction: Full List Of Retained And Released Players, Remaining Purse Of RCB, MI, DC, GG, UPW Ahead Of Mega Event

The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player 2025 Auction will take place on December 15, 2024 in Bengaluru. The Player Auction will begin at 3 PM IST on Sunday.

A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction. Out of the 120, 91 are Indians and the rest overseas which includes three from associate nations. Out of the 91 Indian players, only nine of them are capped. On the other hand, there are 8 uncapped players in the overseas section.

Notably, most of the franchises have retained their core ahead of the auction with only 19 slots (including 5 for overseas) up for grabs.

Ahead of the WPL 2025 Auction, here’s the full list of retained and released players of all five teams and their remaining purse:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the WPL, having beaten Delhi Capitals in the 2024 final. As expected, RCB have maintained the core of their winning side.

Some of the noticeable names which RCB released are - Nadine de Klerk, Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur and others. They also traded England batter Danni Wyatt from UP Warriorz (UPW).

Players Retained: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (Traded from UPW)

Players released: Heather Knight, Simran Dil Bahadur, Disha Kasat, Shubha Sateesh, Shradda Pokharkar, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk

Purse remaining: INR 3.25 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Like RCB, Mumbai have also retained most of their players. Issy Wong was one of the high-profile names that MI released ahead of the auction.

Players retained: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana

Players released: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer and Issy Wong

Purse remaining: INR 2.65 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Two-time WPL finalists Delhi Capitals have also retained the core of their side. However, the Delhi-based franchise decided to release experienced India spinner Poonam Yadav.

Players retained: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi

Players released: Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal

Purse remaining: INR 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Gujarat Giants released India all-rounder Sneh Rana, who will be perhaps the biggest Indian player in the auction. Giants have also released T20 World Cup winner Lea Tahuhu and Scotland skipper Kathryn Bryce, among others.

Players retained: Beth Mooney (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tąnuja Kanwer, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare

Players released: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu

Purse remaining: INR 4.4 crore

UP Warriorz (UPW)

UP Warriorz surprised everyone by releasing England pacer Lauren Bell ahead of the auction.

Players retained: Alyssa Healy (c), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry, Vrinda Dinesh

Players released: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Lauren Bell and Danni Wyatt

Purse remaining: INR 3.9 crore