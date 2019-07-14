Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—July 14, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You’re going to be in a feisty mood today Aries. Try to keep your calm and not snap at people around you. Little things might irritate you today and this is going to cause the people around you to get annoyed. So try to stay away from people as much as possible today, because networking and socialising isn’t going to benefit you today.

Taurus

Stick to your beliefs and your principles. Your mind is not strong today, meaning it’s going to be very easy for you to get pressured by the people around you. But remember that it’s your life and you should lead it the way you want. Don’t listen to what others have to say to you and about you. You’re your own person, remember that.

Gemini

If you see something wrong happening around you, say it. Don’t let your fear or thoughts keep it inside of you. Stand up for what you think is right and fight for justice if it comes to that. Don’t keep your thoughts inside of you, this could turn out to be harmful for you and other people.

Cancer

If you have any unresolved business or tension with someone, then today is the best day to sort it out. Your mind is working on a very rational pace today, which is going to help you understand the opposite person’s perspective and you won’t be focusing on only your opinion. This is a good day to understand others and be around them.

Leo

Your mind and body aren’t separate. Being in a completely stressed out state mentally is going to cause harm to your body as well. Your stressed mind will cause you to lose all your physical energy as well. So make sure you find time to meditate and calm your mind down as well, so you stay healthy. Remember, your well being and health comes before anything else.

Virgo

You’re known as the saviour and go-to person between your friends. However, today you’re the one who is going to need comfort. You’re going to push through an obstacle which will drain you out both emotionally and physically. This is the day you’re going to require comfort from friends and family. Don’t be shy to go to loved ones for support, that’s what they’re there for.

Libra

Time to cut ties with those stopping your growth Libra. You keep a lot of people around who have no input or value in your life. They just drag you around with them. You on the other hand are focused on your growth. To stay focused, make sure you cut these toxic people out of your life. Keeping them in your life isn’t going to help you or anyone.

Scorpio

Stop being cryptic. No one is going to understand what you’re saying or what you want if you’re going to be mysterious and hiding under wraps. Be open about what you’re feeling and your words and ideas will definitely be appreciated by the people around you. You can’t expect others to understand you if you don’t show them what you mean. They’re not psychic.

Sagittarius

Hey there Sag, we know you are feeling a little insecure today. But what’s there to feel insecure about? You’re someone who is loved by everyone, and the party doesn’t even start without you. If you’re having a particularly low day, then focus on the good in your life. Try to listen to some calming music to clear your head. Make sure things are peaceful around you, and you’ll feel better.

Capricorn

There’s not going to be much for you to do today. You might want a lot of responsibilities and a busy day, but it’s okay to sit back and do nothing. You’re in a position where you can hand over your work to others. It’s best to do that today. Let others do the work for you, and try to accept what they do. Not everyone is a perfectionist as you are, but that doesn’t mean what they do is bad.

Aquarius

You’ll find yourself being dependant on someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. This isn’t fair to them. You can’t just go to them when you feel like. Today, take some time to make yourself understand the implications of growing distant from people you’re going to end up needing. Remember that these people might not be there for you after you treat them in a certain way.

Pisces

Open up your mind to opinions today. You’re a very strong-minded person, but you should realise that other people’s opinions do matter at times. Sometimes your judgment can be clouded by things like stress, or maybe you’re just distracted. This is when you should listen to others and take their advice into consideration.