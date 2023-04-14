Delhi Weekend Events: Check What's Happening In Delhi-NCR From April 14-16

It’s time to let yourself free and loosen up as it’s finally Friday. We all have successfully sailed through a busy week to the weekend and now it's time to gear up for an eventful weekend. If you are in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few fun-filled things you should do this weekend. You can plan your weekend around fun activities, family dinners, trying out new places and cuisines, practicing some self-care, or spending your weekend just sleeping.

All those people who are set to treat themselves to a fun weekend and want to look beyond the boring mall visits and the usual movie shows, we've got you covered. Here’s a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from April 14 to April 16 which will make your weekend more interesting and fun.

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Events Taking Place In Delhi-NCR From April 14 to April 16

Aamlicious

The arrival of mangoes connotes the return of the super-awaited Aamlicious festival at Khandani Rajdhani. It’s an annual treat of fusion dishes, made using hand-picked mangoes; that are specifically sourced from a trusted farm. Moreover, against the backdrop of the scorching hot weather, the signature collaboration of the king of thalis and the king of fruits feels like a blissful blessing.

An out-and-out ode to the king of fruits - mangoes of the season, the Aamlicious Festival comprises both simple and distinctive dishes that are an ecstasy for the great Indian palate.

Starting from a nostalgic delicacies like Aamras to indulgent delicacies such as PalakAamras Chaat, Mango Sabudana Kheer, KachiKairi Ring Dhokla, Ker Sangri, Mango Pulao and Mango Fajeto; the mango-ficant menu is enough to make a mango-bananas! Not to mention, the blockbuster Mango Jalebi as dessert, is no less than a sweet twist in the tale. A limited-edition specialty, only available between April and May; experiencing the Aamlicious festival at Khandani Rajdhani should be among the top three things on your bucket list. Thereupon, get ready for a luscious meal of a minimum of 5-6 presentations of delicious mango dishes that are served on a rotational menu.

What: Aamlicious Mango Festival

When: This weekend

Where: Khandani Rajdhani Outlets

Timings: Lunch (12:30 PM - 3:30 PM) and Dinner (7 PM - 11:30 PM)

Van Gogh 360

After a big hit in Mumbai, Van Gogh 360 is making its debut in Delhi. It is an immersive experience featuring the work of one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art. Van Gogh 360 brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show that is not to be missed.

Date: April 14- April 30

When: DLF Surface Parking 5, Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 1,099

Stand Up Comedy

To end your weekend on a happy note, Inder Sahani will be performing live to make you smile a lot wider. So come, watch, laugh, and decide ki `Aap Manoge Ya Nahi`.

Date: April 16

Where: Multiple venues

Tickets: Rs 299 onwards (BookMyShow)

Reveries of Quaintness

Reveries of Quaintness explores the different elements of existence in a metropolis, including the quietude of a quaint corner in the street, the hustle and bustle of a crowded cityscape, and the internal quest for serenity. Through their artworks, the artists explore their quotidian experiences in the urban context.

The exhibition will be on view from April 12th until May 20th, 2023, at Art Alive Gallery x The Quorum Gurgaon. This is a unique opportunity to view the works of talented artists and gain insight into their creative process.

Venue: The Quorum, Two Horizon Center, First Floor, Golf Course Rd, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram