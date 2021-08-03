Horoscope for August 3 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Follow your intuition Cancerians, today is the right day to switch your job Librans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today is a good day to express your feelings, especially when it comes to romance. You will be greeted with all positive answers to whatever you share and express today. At work, a lot of responsibility is going to be thrown towards you today, and you might think that you can’t keep up with tasks, but your excellent working skills are going to help you take the lead and get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Taurus

Keep your mind open to new ideas. Don’t be too rigid on your opinions today. Things in the professional sphere are going to work out for you. However, there might be a little bit of a tiff in your personal life. If there’s some friction between you and a loved one, then try to solve it by speaking your mind. Stay calm and gentle and don’t jump to conclusions.

Gemini

You’re usually very lucky when it comes to business, and today isn’t going to be any different. However, you might want to focus a little on your health. Health might not be on your side so you’ll have to take care a little more than usual. Supportive friends and family are going to make life extremely easy for you as well and you’ll be in a good place mentally.

Cancer

Your intuitive powers are very high today. Whatever you think is going to happen, probably will. Luck is on your side today, as are finances. However, try to spend some of your success on your family. Take them out to dinner, go on a shopping spree - overall, be a giver today.

Leo

It’s a good day to be expressive. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to say for a while, it’s best you say it today as it will be accepted on a positive note. At work, it’s best if you share your ideas directly with your superiors so they can see what you’re doing, and give credit where credit is due.

Virgo

Today you will find yourself busy with your family and amongst social events. You will also find yourself spending a good amount of money for household stuff, but make sure you put a stop to it where your finances seem strained. You are also likely to hear some good news from the office, so congratulations in advance.

Libra

Something new is coming your way in terms of work, and it’s best if you take it up without hesitation. Students try to venture out into something new. Maybe pick up a new hobby so you can expand your skills. If you want to switch your job, today is the right time to do it.

Scorpio

Being there for other people is one thing, but being a doormat is completely different. Being there for your friends and family is something that you always do, and that’s good. However, make sure you don’t let them take you for granted. Your kindness and helpfulness might make people take advantage of you. So make sure you know who you’re helping.

Sagittarius

Your introverted attitude is going to work in your favour today. The discipline you conduct yourself with is going to be shown in the best way possible and your superiors might even think of giving you a promotion. Make sure you stick to your disciplined side and follow the code of conduct right.

Capricorn

You’re feeling extremely social today. Your communication skills are going to land you a deal you never expected to come your way. Things are going to go great on the financial and career front for you, and you’ll be loving life very soon. Just remember to have faith in yourself and in your work. Let go of your self doubt.

Aquarius

Your day will start with you being happy and cool. Work will demand a lot today, but your cool mind will sort it out. At home kids might want a lot of attention. Your partner might also need you. Luck is going to change soon.

Pisces

Get your day started with a run - this will keep you healthy. At work, find someone to delegate your tasks to and show some real leadership qualities. You will find yourself spreading positive vibes to others today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.