हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Budget 2021-22

Budget 2021 classroom: Here's all about James Wilson, the man who created India's first-ever Budget

Born in Hawick, a small border town in Scotland in 1805, Wilson first came to India on November 28, 1859, and he was appointed finance member in Viceroy Lord Canning's council in undivided India and the British government ruling India then was reeling under a huge financial crisis.

Budget 2021 classroom: Here&#039;s all about James Wilson, the man who created India&#039;s first-ever Budget

As everybody awaits for Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget on February 1, there would be huge expectations on the change in policies amid the slowdown in the economy due to the pandemic.

But do you know who created the first-ever budget in India? It was none other than a Scotsman called James Wilson in 1860, who was also known for making the Standard Chartered bank. He was also the founder of a well-known magazine named The Economist.

Born in Hawick, a small border town in Scotland in 1805, Wilson first came to India on November 28, 1859, and he was appointed finance member in Viceroy Lord Canning's council in undivided India and the British government ruling India then was reeling under a huge financial crisis.

Wilson also introduced the income tax act which was vehemently opposed by Zamindars and therefore, it gave birth to a huge controversy. In terms of ideology, he was a liberal and strong proponent of the policy of laissez-faire. Wilson was also seen as someone with a deep knowledge of how the market worked.

"He [Wilson] introduced for the first time in India a financial budget framed upon the English model – inspired the public mind with fresh confidence – brought together the threads of finance which had been broken and scattered by a military and political convulsion – stimulated the operations of the Military Finance Commission to review the numerous branches of civil expenditure – reviewed the existing system of audit and account – besides discharging the multifarious duties devolving on a finance minister and a member of the general government,” Sabyashachi Bhattacharya quotes Wilson's understudy and later successor, Sir Richard Temple, in the book 'Financial Foundations of the British Raj.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Budget 2021-22Budget 2021Union Budget 2021Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2021-22Union Budget
Next
Story

Budget 2021 classroom: What is Budget and what are the types of Union Budget?
  • 1,07,46,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,16,36,470Confirmed
  • 21,94,790Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M28S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far