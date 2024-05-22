Advertisement
AP INTER HALL TICKETS 2024

AP Intermediate Supply Hall Tickets 2024 Released At bieap.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP Hall Tickets 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, BIE Andhra Pradesh, released hall tickets for both the first and second-year supply exams online at bieap.apcfss.in, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP Intermediate Supply Hall Tickets 2024 Released At bieap.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2024: AP Intermediate Supply Hall Tickets are now available on the official website. Students taking the AP inter 1st and 2nd year supply exams between May 24 and June 1 can now check and download their hall tickets. The AP Inter supplementary exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. AP Inter 1st year supplementary exam will be held between 9 AM and 12 noon and 2nd year exams will be done between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Candidates may be unaware that a printout of their hall tickets is required to enter the exam session. If they fail to do so, they will be unable to take the tests. They should carry both hall tickets and a school ID card. They should study all instructions thoroughly before sitting for the exam. To pass the examination, students must obtain at least 35% marks in each subject.

AP Inter Supply 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, bieap.apcfss.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link titled "Download I.P.A.S.E Theory Hall Tickets May 2024."

3. On the next screen, enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. After logging in, the supply hall tickets will appear on screen.

5. Go through it and download it.

6. Take a printout for future reference. 

AP Hall Tickets 2024; direct link to download here

This time, 5,03,459 applicants are scheduled to take the Intermediate Supplementary test in Andhra Pradesh. 3,65,872 students are in their first year, whereas 1,37,587 are in their second year.

