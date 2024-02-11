IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Registration Ends Today At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Important Details Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force will close the registration for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment today, February 11, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the positions should visit IAF Agniveervayu's official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The online examination will take place beginning March 17. Application for the positions requires passing the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination. Candidates born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007, can apply. If a candidate passes all phases of the Selection Procedure, their maximum age as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

In accordance with the official notification, only unmarried male and female candidates are eligible to apply for enrollment as Agniveervayu. They must commit to remaining unmarried throughout the specified four-year engagement period. All candidates, irrespective of their category, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 550 to complete the IAF Agniveervayu registration form.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply Here

Visit IAF Agniveer's official webpage at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Click the registration link located on the home page.

A new website will emerge, where candidates can register themselves.

Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fees.

Click submit to download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST is payable online by the candidate upon enrolling for the online examination. Payments can be made via a payment gateway using debit cards, credit cards, or internet banking. For additional information, candidates should visit the IAF's official website.