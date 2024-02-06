trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718204
NewsEducation
IAF AGNIVEERVAYU RECRUITMENT 2024

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Registration Ends Today At agnipathvayu.cdac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The examination cost of Rs. 550/- plus GST is payable online by the candidate upon enrolling for the online examination, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force will stop registration for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment today, February 6, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the positions should visit IAF Agniveervayu's official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The online examination will take place beginning March 17. Application for the positions requires passing the Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination. Candidates born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007, can apply. If a candidate passes all phases of the Selection Procedure, their maximum age as of the date of enrolment should be 21 years.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit IAF Agniveer's official webpage at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
  • Click the registration link located on the home page.
  • A new website will emerge, where candidates can register themselves.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the applicable fees.
  • Click submit to download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST is payable online by the candidate upon enrolling for the online examination. Payments can be made via a payment gateway using debit cards, credit cards, or internet banking. For additional information, candidates should visit the IAF's official website.

