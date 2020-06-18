Maharashtra Public Service Commission 2020: MPSC revised exams timetable at mpsc.gov.in

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Wednesday (June 17) announced of the new dates for various MPSC examinations for the year 2020. Candidates, who have applied for any of the examinations can check the exam-related details, new schedules at mpsc.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission will take place on September 13, 2020, it is also known as State Services Prelims Examination. The exams were scheduled to take place on April 5. The application for the recruitment process was invited from February 28 to March 19 this year.

Meanwhile, the examination for Duyyam Seva Arajpatrit Group-B Sanyukt Purva Pariksha 2020, also known as MPSC Subordinate Services Group B Examination 2020 will be held on October 11.

While, the Maharashtra Abhiyantriki Seva Purv Pariksha 2020, or the Civil & Electrical Maharashtra Public Service Commission Recruitment Examination for 2020 will be conducted on November 1.

These exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

To read the detailed notification, candidates need to visit the official website of the MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.