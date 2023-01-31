topStoriesenglish2567895
RAASHII KHANNA

'Destiny Works in Mysterious Ways': Raashii Khanna Reveals her Journey to bag Shahid Kapoor-Starrer 'Farzi'

Not only did Raashii Khanna sign Farzi before her digital debut release Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, but also her audition for the Shahid Kapoor - Vijay Sethupati co-starrer show was filmed years ago. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna has been creating waves with her upcoming show Farzi, set to release soon.
  • With her headstrong and impactful role of a woman in a man's world, Raashii has grabbed the attention of the audience, however, not many know that the actress bagged her part in the Raj and DK show basis an audition done years ago!

New Delhi: Multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna has been creating waves with her upcoming show Farzi, set to release soon. With her headstrong and impactful role of a woman in a man's world, Raashii has grabbed the attention of the audience, however, not many know that the actress bagged her part in the Raj and DK show basis an audition done years ago! 

Not only did Raashii Khanna sign Farzi before her digital debut release Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, but also her audition for the Shahid Kapoor - Vijay Sethupati co-starrer show was filmed years ago. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress shared, "Farzi came to me based on an audition I did for Mukesh Chhabra's casting agency a few years back. It wasn't particularly for any project, however, it lead me to Farzi. Apparently, Raj and DK saw the audition tape and had also seen clippings of my work in a few South Indian films, and visualised Megha in me. I guess destiny works in mysterious ways."

Raashii Khanna looks forward to an eventful year in Bollywood with two big projects, while currently gearing up for her first release of the year Farzi, Raashii also has Dharma Productions' Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra in July, in addition to a few projects in South.

