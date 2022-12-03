FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule: Teams who have qualified for RO16; Full list of matches, timings, dates and live streaming info

FIFA World Cup 2022's first round came to an end on December 2 (Friday) with Brazil stunned by Cameroon in the last match of the stage. However, Brazil still go through and Cameroon make an exit on a high. This result was reflective of the fact that this World Cup has been quite unreal in terms of results. Some favourites have been knocked out while underdogs like Japan and South Korea have pulled off some upsets to go through. The Group stages was a lot of fun for the neutral fans. The most shocking display of football came from Europeans: Belgium and Germany getting knocked out. Spain almost got knocked out as well.

Izabel Kovacic to Silvija Brozovic: Meet Croatia football team's HOTTEST WAGS, in pics

Argentina got the taste of defeat quite early with Saudi Arabia shocking them in the first match itself. However, they bounced back in style to top the group. Asian teams have really done well in the tournament. Now begin the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. There are some mouth-watering contests waiting to take place.

__ Cameroon v __ Brazil did not let us down with the drama _



See highlights on FIFA+ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

Below we look at all the 16 teams who have qualified for Round of 16 matches in FIFA World Cup 2022 and also the list of matches along with live streaming and broadcast details:

Which teams have qualified for Round of 16?

Netherlands, USA, Argentina, Australia, France, Poland, England, Senegal, Japan, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland.

Take a look at FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 clashes

Netherlands vs USA, Argentina vs Australia, Japan vs Croatia, Portugal vs Switzerland, France vs Poland, Senegal vs England, Morocco vs Spain, South Korea vs Brazil

How can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches in India?

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

How and where can I live stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 matches in India?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

When do FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 matches begin?

FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches begin today (December 3, Saturday) with Netherlands taking on USA at 8.30 pm IST. The second match is at 12.30 pm IST between Argentina and Australia.