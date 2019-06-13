close

Cyclone Vayu

Cyclone Vayu: Portion of Porbandar's Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple collapses

The entire temple has been engulfed in the sea waves, as water has trickled into the structure.

Porbandar: A portion of the centuries-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple near the coastal area of Porbandar has collapsed due to heavy winds and sea waves triggered by Cyclone Vayu. The entire temple has been engulfed in the sea waves, as water has trickled into the structure.

Live TV

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Pankaj Kumar had said Cyclone Vayu will pass from Gujarat coastal region in the afternoon, adding that the state government is on alert and people in sensitive areas have been evacuated to safer places.

As very strong winds hit the region and the sea turned rough due to Cyclone Vayu, fishermen in Veraval coastal area of the district have claimed that at least 40 to 45 boats were damaged due to the impact of the cyclone.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ministry of Earth Science stated that Vayu is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from the afternoon. 

