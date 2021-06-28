Philanthropist and Businessman Mahesh Savani joins Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat

Surat/New Delhi: Inspired by the Good Governance Model of Arvind Kejriwal, many citizens are now joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed Mahesh Savani to the Aam Aadmi Party and welcomed him with the party cap and stole, and congratulated him on his joining.

Manish Sisodia said, “I welcome Shri Mahesh Savani to AAP. It gives me happiness that AAP in Gujarat is growing with such immense speed. Within a matter of 4 months, AAP has made a team of young and educated youth that has emerged on ground and is doing great work. It is not only AAP’s work in Delhi which has gained popularity, now the work in Gujarat is also gaining popularity because of the efforts of the leaders and volunteers."

"The politics of work and restoring development in the nation is synonymous with AAP and that is why young leaders across the nation are joining the party. This is why leading businessman and philanthropist Mahesh Savani ji has joined AAP. It is a matter of pride and honour that after spending years in social service and philanthropy, Mahesh Savani has joined the Aam Aadmi Party to bring change in the society through good governance.”

Sisodia said, “We can all see the change that Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji has brought in Delhi in the last 5 years, the kind of development that Congress couldn’t bring in all the years they were elected in the capital. The way AAP has brought change in the last 5 years, neither BJP or Congress have been able to make that kind of progress in the last 25 years. I want the people of Gujarat to put their faith and trust in the work of the Aam Aadmi Party. We are changing the nation, bringing good governance and development for the people.“

Speaking on the need to bring change in Gujarat, Sisodia said, “Mahesh ji joining AAP is a sign that the aam businessmen and the people of Gujarat want and believe in change. They believe that AAP can bring this change to the state. Today Mahesh ji has joined us, tomorrow many more people will join AAP because people want good governance, they want progress. The way Mahesh ji spoke about bringing change in the society through AAP, it is clear that every person in Gujarat has the hope that AAP will bring the required change and good governance needed in Gujarat, hope that people had previously from Congress and the BJP. "

"The trust and faith of people are growing in AAP. There are two kinds of political parties in Gujarat, one that has been ruling the state for more than 20 years and another one which has now emerged from the people and by the people. People of Gujarat have to decide which party they want to choose, one that has been in power but not brought change or one that has emerged from the people and is synonymous with good governance,” he added.

It is noteworthy that Mahesh Savani is a renowned businessman and philanthropist who is known for his social service not only in Surat but all over Gujarat.

