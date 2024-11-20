Champions Trophy: ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲା ଭାରତ, ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଚିନ୍ କୁ ହରାଇ ଟ୍ରଫି ହାସଲ୍..
Champions Trophy: ଏସୀୟାନ୍ ମହିଳା ହକି ଦଳ ବିହାରର ରାଜଗିରରେ ଇତିହାସ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି। ମହିଳା ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଭାରତ ଚାଇନାକୁ 1-0 ରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ଟାଇଟଲ ହାତେଇବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି। ଏହାପୂର୍ବରୁ ଭାରତ ସେମିଫାଇନାଲରେ ଜାପାନକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା।
 

Written By  Priyambada Rana|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Champions Trophy: ଏସୀୟାନ୍ ମହିଳା ହକି ଦଳ ବିହାରର ରାଜଗିରରେ ଇତିହାସ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି। ମହିଳା ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଭାରତ ଚାଇନାକୁ 1-0 ରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ଟାଇଟଲ ହାତେଇବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି। ଏହାପୂର୍ବରୁ ଭାରତ ସେମିଫାଇନାଲରେ ଜାପାନକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା।
 
 
ଦୀପିକା ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ:
ଡିଫେଣ୍ଡିଂ ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ ଭାବରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ ଦଳ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟରେ ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟଜନକ ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରିଥିଲା ​​ଏବଂ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଖେଳ ଆଧାରରେ ଟାଇଟଲ୍ ବଜାୟ ରଖିବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି। ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଚାଇନା ଭାରତକୁ କଡ଼ା ମୁକାବିଲା କରିଛି ​​ଏବଂ ଉଭୟ ଦଳ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦୁଇଟି କ୍ୱାର୍ଟର ପାଇଁ ଗୋଲ ସ୍କୋର କରିପାରି ନଥିଲେ। ତେବେ ତୃତୀୟ କ୍ୱାର୍ଟରରେ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକ୍ ରୌପ୍ୟ ପଦକ ବିଜେତା ଚୀନ୍‌ର ଗୋଲ୍‌ ପୋଷ୍ଟକୁ ମାରିବାରେ ଦୀପିକା ସଫଳ ହୋଇଥିଲେ। ଏହି ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟର ଦୀପିକାଙ୍କର ଏକାଦଶ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟ ଥିଲା।

