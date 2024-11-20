Champions Trophy: ଇତିହାସ ରଚିଲା ଭାରତ, ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଚିନ୍ କୁ ହରାଇ ଟ୍ରଫି ହାସଲ୍..

Champions Trophy: ଏସୀୟାନ୍ ମହିଳା ହକି ଦଳ ବିହାରର ରାଜଗିରରେ ଇତିହାସ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି। ମହିଳା ଚାମ୍ପିଅନ୍ସ ଟ୍ରଫି ଫାଇନାଲ ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ଭାରତ ଚାଇନାକୁ 1-0 ରେ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ଟାଇଟଲ ହାତେଇବାରେ ସଫଳ ହୋଇଛି। ଏହାପୂର୍ବରୁ ଭାରତ ସେମିଫାଇନାଲରେ ଜାପାନକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରିଥିଲା।



Champions Again

Team India clinches the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 title with a stellar 1-0 victory over China The defending champions have shown their grit, skill, and determination, proving once again why they are on top of Asia.

Another… pic.twitter.com/RkCxRI2Pr2

— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 20, 2024