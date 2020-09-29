1995 Purulia arms drop key conspirator Kim Davy's extradition discussed with Denmark: India

New Delhi: India on Monday raised the issue of extradition of Kim Davy or Niels Holck with Denmark during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen. Kim Davy is the key conspirator of 1995 arms drop in Purulia district of West Bengal.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary (Central Europe) Neeta Bhushan said, "It was agreed that concerned officials from both sides will be in touch with each other. Both sides will work for the early resolution of the issue."

In 2012, India had decided to scale down ties with Denmark after a lower court in the country refused extradition of Kim Davy and the government refused to go for a further appeal.

In 2018, speaking to Zee Media in Stockholm the then prime minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen had said, "These issues...we deal in the legal track. When I was PM in 2011, my minister of justice took the decision to extradite him. But it was rejected by our courts. But now our director of general prosecution is looking into this. On political tract we will restart joint commission."

Denmark's Ministry of Justice in 2016 through the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark made a formal request for extradition of Kim Davy.