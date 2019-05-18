close

Pulwama encounter

2 terrorists reportedly dead in encounter with security forces in J&K's Pulwama

As per sources, the terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

In two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, encounters broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama and Anantnag, respectively, on Saturday morning. 

Heavy exchange of fire is going on from both sides. The encounter broke out between terrorists and troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Panzgam village of Awantipora, Pulwama.

Two terrorists have reportedly been killed. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. 

Live TV

As per sources, the terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen. One of them is believed to be Showkat Ahmad Dar, a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander. He was also involved in the killing of an Army jawan Aurangzeb. Showkat was a resident of Panzgam, Pulwama. The other terrorist is yet to be identified.

A dead body and AK-56 rifle have been recovered from the spot. A house has also been blasted where the terrorists were believed to be hiding.

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of firing between terrorists and joint forces is also underway in Dehruna village of Anantnag district. 

