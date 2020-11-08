हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

50 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into India

Pakistan has been looking for opportunities to help these terrorists cross the border and infiltrate into India and disturb peace and harmony.

50 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into India

KUPWARA: Pakistan Army is conspiring to push large groups of terrorists into Kashmir in order to create disturbances, said an intelligence agency report, adding that about 50 terrorists are camping at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence inputs stated that all 50 terrorists, stationed on the Kel, Tejiyan and Sardari launch pads, are associated with terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistan has been looking for opportunities to help these terrorists cross the border and infiltrate into India and disturb peace and harmony.

A large number of terrorists in the Machil Sector tried to infiltrate into Kashmir, however, the alert Indian Army and BSF thwarted the terror plot and killed at least three terrorists during an encounter.

Live TV

Tags:
PakistanIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirTerrorism
Next
Story

Four years of demonetisation: PM Narendra Modi says it helped reduce black money, improved transparency
  • 85,07,754Confirmed
  • 1,26,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,98,74,349Confirmed
  • 12,51,031Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Akshay Kumar raised voice for transgender Society