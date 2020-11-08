50 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into India

KUPWARA: Pakistan Army is conspiring to push large groups of terrorists into Kashmir in order to create disturbances, said an intelligence agency report, adding that about 50 terrorists are camping at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence inputs stated that all 50 terrorists, stationed on the Kel, Tejiyan and Sardari launch pads, are associated with terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistan has been looking for opportunities to help these terrorists cross the border and infiltrate into India and disturb peace and harmony.

A large number of terrorists in the Machil Sector tried to infiltrate into Kashmir, however, the alert Indian Army and BSF thwarted the terror plot and killed at least three terrorists during an encounter.

