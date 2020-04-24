9 states/UTs in India become coronavirus COVID-19 free; total cases reach 23,077

In a positive development related to coronavirus outbreak in India, nine states and union territories in India have been declared as corona free. These states and UTs include- Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Daman and Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Tripura.

All the suspected cases reported in the state were tested negative after undergoing treatments.

Goa and Manipur were the first two-state to have zero positive cases of coronavirus. Goa CM Pramod Sawat also requested Centre to declare Goa as green zone for coronavirus.

Tripura became the 9th state to be declared as coronavirus infection-free as Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Friday that the state has also become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative. He expressed happiness on the progress and wished the same for the entire country.

A total of 5,41,789 samples from 5,25,667 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 24, 2020, 9 am IST in India. 23,502 samples have been confirmed positive as on April 24, 2020, 9 AM IST.

The total number of cases stood at to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrated patient and 718 deaths as per Union Ministry of Health data. 1684 cases and 37 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 778 new cases reported in last 24 hours. Total tally of Maharashtra is at 6,427 and death toll at 283.