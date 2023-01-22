All about Pandit Dhirendra Shastri - flamboyant young 'baba ji', chief of Bageshwar Dham temple

A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur over the self-proclaimed saint Pandit Dhirendra Shastri's claim of solving people's problems via "Divya Shakti" in his "Divya Darbar".

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, who shot to fame due to his videos and "katha-vaachan", is a popular face in Madhya Pradesh.

A Maharashtra based organisation, that goes by the name of Andhavishwash Unmoolan Samiti, has challenged Shastri to prove his claims.

There are many Siddha Dhams in our country where the people go with full devotion. One such Dham is Divya Darbar Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. This well-known Dham is the temple of Lord Hanuman ji, located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is a major pilgrimage center where a large number of people come for their wishes. It is said that the temple is hundreds of years old.

The temple was renovated in the year 1986. After this, a saint named Baba Ji Setu Lalji Maharaj arrived here and organised a 'Mahayagya.' In 2012, the temple got a different identity after a "divine court was organised for the devotees to come with their problems."

In year 2016, a grand Bhoomi Pujan was done at Bageshwar Dham.

Bageshwar Dham's Divine Court

Every Tuesday and Saturday, the divine court is organised, whenever "Maharaj" Dhirendrakrishna Shastri is present at the Dham. He first narrates Katha and then holds the court where he gives advice and guidance to the devotees who come with their problems.

Why is Dharmendra Shastri popular?

Recently, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri has gained the limelight for his Ramkatha and Divya Darbar. The main reason for his popularity is said to be the videos of his Kathas on social media that have gone viral in recent years. Dhirendra Shastri always carries a small Gada with him and says that it draws the powers of Hanuman ji.

However, he explained that there is no miracle, he simply presents the devotees applications to Balaji, which he accepts.