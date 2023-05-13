All About Siddaramaiah: Top Contender For Karnataka Chief Minister Post

In a thumping victory, the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party in Karnataka with a lead at 130 plus seats. The Congress, sure of getting a victory, is now mulling the possible Chief Ministerial candidates for Karnataka and the name that is making it to top of the table is former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

However, there are reports that Congress' state unit chief DK Shivakumar could also be chosen for the top post.

K Siddaramaiah - A political heavyweight

Leader of Opposition in the last Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah is a former Chief Minister and two-time Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. He held the Chief Minister's post between the year 2013 to the year 2018. The Congress had fought 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah's leadership. However, the party managed to finish at the second place and later formed a government in Karnataka.

2-Times Deputy Chief Minister and Top JDS Leader

Siddaramaiah was earlier a part of the JD-S and has served as the Deputy Chief Minister twice in the state. In 2005, Siddaramaiah was suspended from the JD-S. A year later he joined the Congress with his followers. He became the chief minister of Karnataka on 13 May 2013.

8-Time MLA

Besides being a former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has been an MLA for eight terms. He was also the leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly. Interestingly, Siddaramiah has said that this is going to be his last election.

Enjoys popularity across the state

While DK Shivakumar is a leader who enjoys popularity in the organisation, Siddaramaiah enjoys popularity among the masses - a big factor that is likely to go into his favour.

Some interesting facts

- An Atheist: The top Congress leader has once on record said that he is an atheist. However, he later sought to clarify that he is "spiritual -- I have participated in festivities as child. I have visited some of the popular pilgrimage centers. But I am definitely against superstition, as I view everything from a science point of view".

Early life and family

Sri Siddaramaiah was Born on 12th August 1948 at Siddaramana Hundi, a remote village in Varuna Hobli of Mysore District. The Congress leader hails from a poor farming community. He graduated from Mysore University with B. Sc., degree. Later he did his Law degree from Mysore University and pursued the Law profession for some time.,

Siddaramaiah is married to Parvathi, both had two sons - Rakesh and Yathindra. Siddaramaiah's elder son, Rakesh, his apparent heir in politics, died of multiple organ failure in 2016 at the age of 38. The younger son Yathindra, contested the 2018 Legislative Assembly elections and won from the seat of Varuna in Mysuru.