Assembly Election: Congress MP Criticises BJP, Says 'They Brought Haryana To The Top In Unemployment, Corruption'

New Delhi: As political tensions with the announcement of the Assembly polls date in Haryana, Congress MP Deepemder Singh Hooda has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party is undermining the state's development and positioning Haryana as the leading state in the country for unemployment, drug addiction, crime, and corruption.

While addressing Congress' "Haryana Mange Hisaab" rally at Ambala Cantonment on Sunday, the Rohtak MP targeted the current Haryana government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and asserted that the BJP had made numerous announcements but failed to implement any of them.

Hooda said, "These announcements are either false and cannot be implemented, or the party never intended to implement these schemes."

Regarding preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, Hooda added, "In the last few days, I have visited about 50 assembly constituencies, and the overwhelming sentiment is clear: the BJP government is on its way out, and the Congress government is coming in," ANI reported.

Commenting on Haryana's law and order situation, Hooda highlighted that a report released by the Government of India indicates Haryana now has the highest crime rate in the country.

Earlier, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP-led Haryana government of misleading the state's residents in the lead-up to the October assembly elections.

"The 10-year tenure of atrocities under the Bharatiya Janata Party has come to an end. In the last 10 years, no class has been spared from being cheated by the BJP," Surjewala said.