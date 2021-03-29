Bharat Biotech, others collaborate with CSIR-IICT to boost indigenous vaccines

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International, Biovet, and Sapigen Biologix have signed a joint Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) on Monday (March 29) to collaborate on the development of novel platform technologies for Bio Therapeutics and vaccines to support the indigenous, affordable health care solutions for humans and animals.

The collaborators will identify mutually interesting projects to pursue under the agreement.

As a part of this MCA, the industry collaborators shall provide necessary financial support to CSIR-IICT for developing key raw materials, and also perform studies for further development of potential vaccine candidates and bio-therapeutics formulations to be designed by them.

“It would help realise India’s Aatmanirbhar vision and contribute to disruptive technologies in the healthcare arena. The expertise of other CSIR labs will also be pooled in, if necessary, to take forward this vision,” said Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR, in a statement.

The broad-based MCA would enable the partners to take up futuristic development activities in other related areas as well.

The MCA follows the contribution by CSIR-IICT during February 2021 in developing a synthetic process route for Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine rolled out by BBIL.

“This is a big forward-thinking step, to explore future innovative solutions by design, and developing novel vaccine platforms in association with publicly funded Institutions like CSIR-IICT, by pushing the boundaries of the advanced technologies,” Dr Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech said.

“We look forward to fortifying this collaboration and strengthening the innovation ecosystem of human and animal Life Sciences,” he added.

On the occasion, Dr S Chandrasekhar of CSIR-IICT said, “CSIR-IICT has mechanisms in place to deliver under dire uncertainties like the present pandemic situation, and this preparedness is exemplified in the development of synthetic processes of key adjuvants necessary for Covaxin in a short span of 2 to 3 months.”

The MCA was signed in presence of Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG CSIR, Dr Krishna M. Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Mohan, Executive Director, Bharat Biotech, Dr Jalachari Ella, Director, Biovet, Dr Raches Ella, Director, Sapigen Biologix and Dr S Chandrasekhar for CSIR-IICT.

