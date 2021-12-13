BJP leader’s security officer decamps with two weapons in Jammu and Kashmir; manhunt on

Srinagar: The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a local BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara decamped with two weapons. Following this, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the fugitive and sounded an alert in the district.

During the intervening night of December 12 and 13, BJP leader Abdul Rashid Zargar’s PSO Saqib Ahmad Tantry fled with two weapons, said the police.

Tantry’s associate Arif Ahmad, also a resident of Bohipora in Kupwara, is also missing, added the police.

“Massive search operation is launched to trace the PSO and his associate. The district is on alert,” a police officer said.

IGP Kashmir has also confirmed the incident and said efforts are on to trace the perp.

Meanwhile, Zargar is residing in a protected accommodation in the main town of Kupwara.

