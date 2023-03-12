Boys, 12, Rape Girl, 10, In UP: Police



Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The victim's relatives on Saturday informed Junwai police station that the girl was raped by two minor boys (aged around 12) two days ago, Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Chakresh Mishra said.

The police said that the victim's medical examination is being conducted.

The juveniles have been apprehended and they will be presented before a juvenile court, they said, adding further investigation is underway.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)



