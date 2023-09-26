BREAKING: 'Nijjar Murder Probe Not Over Yet': Top Canadian Investigator Tells Zee News

NEW DELHI: Amid a diplomatic standoff with India over the alleged killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a top Canadian investigator has said that the investigation into the case is still not over. Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Sergent Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that efforts are on to gather more evidence linked to Nijjar's murder. However, no arrests have been made in connection with the killing of Nijjar – a Canadian national.

The statement from the top Canadian investigator comes at a time when India-Canada ties have hit rock bottom in the wake of the alleged killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of India’s alleged hand in the killing of Sikh separatist Nijjar further fuelled the diplomatic row between the two nations. New Delhi, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’.

At a news conference in New York, the Canadian PM, however, failed to present any evidence to back his claim of Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing. Trudeau was repeatedly quizzed on the nature of the allegations but stuck to reiterating that there were "credible reasons" to believe that India was linked to Nijjar's death.

"There are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil. That is ...there is something of utmost foundational importance in a country's rule of law in a world where international rules-based order matters," Trudeau said.

"We call upon the Government of India to take seriously this matter and to work with us to shed full transparency and ensure accountability and justice in this matter," the Canadian PM added.

According to CBC News, the Canadian government invested both human and signal intelligence in a months-long investigation into Nijjar’s death. That intelligence includes communications involving Indian diplomats present in Canada.

The Ministry of External Affairs, however, said no information has been shared by Canada with regard to the killing of Nijjar. "We are willing to look at any specific information that is provided to us, but so far we have received no specific information from Canada," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said during a briefing.

A designated terrorist in India, Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

India, Canada Issue Travel Advisory

Amid all this, the Canadian government updated its travel advisory, saying, "In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media. Please remain vigilant and exercise caution."

Last week, India also issued a similar advisory for Indian nationals and students living in Canada. On Wednesday, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution. Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada have been advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.