New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar denied the recent remark of US President Joe Biden describing India as "xenophobic". Jaishankar exaggerated that India has always been open and welcoming for all the people across the world.

EAM also denied the allegation that the Indian economy was faltering. While speaking with the Economic Times, Jaishankar said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by PM Modi showcases India's welcoming nature.

Recently, Biden has made this remark that India, China, Japan and Russia carry a "xenophobic" nature which is responsible for their economic trouble. In between the campaign for re-election at a Washington fundraising event, Biden stated that America's economy is growing because it welcomes immigrants to its soil.

"Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look to -- the reason -- look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," the US President said, ANI reported.

"India is always... India has been a very unique country... I would say actually, in the history of the world, that it's been a society which has been very open... different people from different societies come to India," Union Minister said in the interview.

He said that the CAA introduced by the Modi government opened the doors for people who are in trouble. "I think we should be open to people who have the need to come to India, who have a claim to come to India," he said.