Jammu and Kashmir: After the regional mainstream parties, the Pradesh congress party today said they are opposing the inclusion of temporary resident voters' decision and will file PIL in court and will fight this decision legally. congress also cleared that party is going to join the party meeting called by Dr Farooq Abdullah the PAGD head. On the sidelines of a party function at Jammu Kashmir Pradesh congress headquarters, where newly elected JKPCI president Vikar Rasool took charge of party affairs.

Jammu Kashmir congress InCharge Rajni Patil said "Party opposes the inclusion of lakhs of non-local voters in Jammu and Kashmir electoral rolls as said by CEO recently and in this regard party id going file a PIL also in the court of Law.

Rajni Patil added “We will participate in all party meet our president will put forth our stand and we will oppose it, she added we were not part of Delimitation commission but will oppose it strongly”

Earlier today Government issues clarification on the reports of the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls of Kashmir. As per media reports, more than 25 lakh addition to voters' list is exaggerated because the Number of electors published in 2011 was 66,00,921 and the number has increased to 7602397 since then. This increase is mainly due to the new voters who attained the age of 18.

Those outsiders who live here and want to get enrolled here as voters had to give up their voting rights at the original place.

A day before JKECI said that around 25 lakhs voters will get added as per the new census, This statement has created a ruckus in the political corridors of Jammu Kashmir, to discusses the decision. Dr Farooq Abdullah had called All Pry on Monday 22nd as requested by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who in a press conference earlier said it’s a conspiracy hatched by BJP to get benefits in elections.