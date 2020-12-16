हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Alert: Caseload mounted to 99,32,548 with 26,382 fresh infections in India

With 26,382 new Covid-19 infections the caseload reached 99,32,548 in India.

File Photo

New Delhi: With 26,382 new Covid-19 infections and 387 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,32,548, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (December 16).

With 387 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,44,096. The total active cases in the country are at 3,32,002. With 33,813 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total discharged cases reached 94,56,449.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 72,458 active cases, followed by Kerala with 57,909 active cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total of 15,66,46,280 samples tested for the novel coronavirus up to December 15. Of these, 10,85,625 samples were tested on Tuesday (December 15).

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday (December 14). The 354 new fatalities include 60 each from Delhi and Maharashtra, 43 from West Bengal, 24 from Kerala and 21 from Punjab.

