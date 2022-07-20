Although the country's corona graph has been slightly downward for two days, the deadly virus has again taken hold in the last 24 hours. Again, the number of daily infected crossed the 20,000 mark. Active cases are also increasing by leaps and bounds. However, doctors and health workers are making relentless efforts to bring the situation under control. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to every vaccinator thanking him.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 20,557 people have been infected with Corona in the last 24 hours. The total number of corona infected people in the country is 4 crore 38 lakh 3 thousand 619 people. The daily positivity rate is 4.13 percent. In addition to the infection, active cases also jumped like last few days. The country's active patients increased by 2000 to 1 lakh 45 thousand 654. The rate of active cases in the entire country has increased by 0.33 percent. According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 40 people lost their lives due to Covid in India in one day. The total number of deaths due to Covid in the country so far is 5 lakh 25 thousand 825.

Currently, the Corona situation is alarming in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Bengal. In the last 24 hours, 2,279 people have been infected in Maharashtra. 6 people lost their lives. In Bengal too, more than 2,200 people are infected with Covid in one day. 2142 people infected in last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. However, there was no loss of life.

In the midst of all this, the Corona winners are giving strength in the fight against the deadly virus. According to statistics, so far 4 crore 31 lakh 32 thousand 140 people have been freed from Corona in the country. Out of which 18,517 people have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.47 percent. According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of doses of corona vaccine in the country has already crossed the threshold of 200 crores. Prime Minister thanked every vaccinator by sending a letter for successfully reaching this milestone. Meanwhile, free booster dose is being given to those above 18 to prevent infection. Along with vaccination, testing is also being emphasized to identify corona patients. Yesterday, 4 lakh 98 thousand 34 samples were tested in the country.