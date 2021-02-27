COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for free at government facilities: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: The coronavirus vaccination at government facilities will be provided for free and the cost will be borne by the Central government, the Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday (February 27, 2021) whereas at private facilities will be charged subject to a financial ceiling.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Vaccination at private facilities will be charged subject to a financial ceiling whereas vaccination at government facilities is totally free, the cost being borne by Central government."