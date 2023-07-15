Delhi Floods: Kejirwal Deploys Ministers To Ground; BJP Slams AAP - 10 Points

In response to the ongoing flood situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assigned ministers to supervise relief camps set up across the affected districts. The ministers will ensure that essential facilities such as food, water, toilets, and electricity are provided to the affected people. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the floods, alleging inaction and corruption. The BJP demands an apology from Chief Minister Kejriwal for failing to handle the situation. As the Yamuna river recedes, efforts are underway to stabilize the situation and reopen water treatment plants.

1. Delhi Government Deploys Ministers to Oversee Relief Camps in Flood-Affected Districts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducted a Cabinet meeting to address the flood situation in Delhi and appointed ministers to supervise relief camps in the affected districts. The ministers will ensure that proper facilities are provided at these camps, including food, water, toilets, and electricity.



2. BJP Blames AAP Government for Floods, Demands Apology

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of inaction and corruption, holding them responsible for the flood situation in Delhi. The BJP demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "failing" to handle the situation.

3. Yamuna River Recedes, but Breach Causes Waterlogging

While the water level of the Yamuna river showed signs of receding, a breach in an embankment resulted in waterlogging in certain areas of Delhi, including ITO and the vicinity of the Supreme Court complex. The floodwater also entered the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat.

4. First Deaths Reported as Three Boys Drown in Floodwaters

Tragically, three boys drowned in the floodwaters in northwest Delhi, marking the first reported deaths in the city since the Yamuna water crossed the danger mark. The Delhi Fire Services Director attributed the deaths to a ditch at a metro construction site, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation denied any such incident occurring at their sites.

5. Efforts to Stabilize the Situation and Reopen Water Treatment Plants

As the water levels recede, the Okhla water treatment plant has been reopened. Chief Minister Kejriwal announced that if the Yamuna water level continues to decrease, the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants will also resume operations.

6. Army Seals Breached Embankment, Vehicular Movement Affected

The Army has successfully sealed the breached embankment at the Indraprastha regulator to prevent further flooding in Delhi. However, the breach caused water to enter the city through a drain, disrupting vehicular movement on Vikas Marg and leading to its closure.

7. Delhi Minister Alleges Delay in NDRF Deployment, Emphasis on Teamwork

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj raised concerns about a delay in the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to repair the regulator. The Lieutenant Governor advised against a blame game and stressed the importance of teamwork during this crisis.

8. Haryana Government Blamed for Floods, AAP Counters Accusations

AAP leader Sanjay Singh blamed the BJP-led Haryana government for releasing water from its Hathnikund barrage, resulting in the flood situation in Delhi. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP government of evading responsibility and blaming other states, similar to their response during the Covid pandemic.

9. Rescue Operations Conducted for Vulnerable Groups

Amid the flood-like situation, the Delhi Police rescued over 60 students from the Blind School in Kingsway Camp. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rescued 60 dogs and 50 cows stuck at an animal shelter home in Mayur Vihar due to inundation.

10. Crematoriums Closed, Traffic Restrictions Implemented

Several crematoriums near the Yamuna, including Nigambodh Ghat, Geeta Colony, Wazirabad, and Sarai Kale Khan, have been closed due to flooding. Traffic restrictions have been implemented on Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, causing disruptions in vehicular movement. The Delhi Traffic Police have deployed personnel to manage the traffic and assist commuters.

(IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday, predicting moderate rain and thundershowers. The situation in flood-affected areas of Delhi is being closely monitored as relief efforts continue.