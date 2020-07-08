Delhi University postpones Open Book Examination for final year students

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Wednesday (July 8) postponed the Open Book Examination (OBE) for all streams of Final year/Semester/Term of Undergraduate and postgraduate students, including SOL and NCWEB scheduled to be held from 10th July 2020.

The DU notification, issued by Dean Examination, said that the revised date sheets and other information related to examinations will be provided on the university's official website in due course of time.

The notification said, "With reference to the notification issued on 27th June 2020, it is hereby notified for information to all concerned that the Open Book Examination (OBE) for all streams of Final year/Semester/Term of Undergraduate and postgraduate students including SOL and NCWEB scheduled to be held from 10th July 2020 stands postponed. The new notification for the conduct of the examinations along with the revised date sheets and other information shall be provided on the official website of the University in due course of time."

Earlier in the day, the DU council informed the Delhi High Court that the varsity will postpone its Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final- year undergraduate courses scheduled to begin on July 10 to August this year.

The counsel appearing for Delhi University told a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh that he has received a verbal communication that DU will postpone its OBE examination and written instructions are expected by today. The decision of postponing the exam came after a meeting on July 7 between University officials, UGC, and HRD Ministry.

The court, however, sought to know from the counsel the reason for the postponement as the university was looking prepared to conduct the exams as per schedule. Thereafter, the single-judge bench transferred the matter to a division bench of the Delhi High Court, which is currently hearing the issues related to the postponement of the OBE examination and the division bench will hear the matter on Thursday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed that decision of DU has created uncertainty amongst students.

The court was apprised that UGC has allowed University to conduct the examination as per their convenience, either OBE or physical examinations. The court was also informed about the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs related to conducting the examination.

On Tuesday, Delhi HC asked the Delhi University to inform whether they are going to conduct OBE for final year students from July 10 after it was apprised by Professor Vinay Gupta, Dean of Examination about a high-level meeting between the University officials, UGC and HRD Ministry on Wednesday evening.