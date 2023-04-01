Delhi Witnesses Temperature Drop After Light Rain, Records 'Moderate' Air Quality

New Delhi: Delhi experienced light rain on Saturday (April 1) evening, which brought down the maximum temperature to 28.4 degrees Celsius, which is five notches below the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the minimum temperature was 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The Safdarjung and Palam observatories recorded 4.4 mm and 3.2 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

During this time, the relative humidity varied between 58% and 83%. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category (102) by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 pm. However, SAFAR data showed that both PM2.5 and PM10 were under the satisfactory category at 61 and 74, respectively. These particulate matters are expected to stay in the same category for the next two days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' while 51 to 100 is 'satisfactory.' The range of 101 to 200 is 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is 'poor,' 301 to 400 is 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is 'severe.'

The Met Office has forecasted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Source: IMD)

It is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat while traveling outdoors as there is a possibility of light rain. The air quality is expected to be satisfactory for the next two days, and people with respiratory problems are advised to take precautions.