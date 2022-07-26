New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned by ED on Tuesday (July 26) for 6 hours in connection with the National Herald case. To protest this, Congress workers had staged a procession in Delhi which they have called Satyagraha and said that they will continue to protest as long as Sonia Gandhi is questioned. According to reports, she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi left the agency's office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will make an analysis of if Congress has distorted the meaning of a historic movement - Satyagraha which is synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi had performed the first Satyagraha in the year 1917 which was against the British forcing farmers to cultivate Indigo. At this time in history, Satyagraha was used against corruption, dishonestly and injustice. Now, it appears that it is used to protect corruption and dishonesty. Senior Congress leaders seem to be trying to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family by holding a protests against the ED probe. For instance, Congress Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs tried to march on foot from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rahul Gandhu even staged a dharna on the road of Vijay Chowk.

Rahul Gandhi was then detained by the police and kept in the New Police Line of Kingway Camp. It was a chaotic day for the Opposition party for the most part.

However, this doesn't take away attention from the fact that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have serious allegations of money laundering against them.

One can say that Congress workers are also suffering. A person joins a party for its ideology, the country and to join politics. But it seems Congress only ever uses their workers in protesting and raising slogans.

