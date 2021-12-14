DNA Exclusive: Hindu and proud! PM Narendra Modi sets example by owning saffron pride in Kashi Vishwanath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent two days in Varanasi. During this time, the country saw him bathing in Ganga wearing saffron clothes, heard him chant Har Har Mahadev in the temple, and saw him participate in the Ganga Aarti. He did not hesitate to tell the world that he is a Hindu and a follower of Hindutva.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary discussed how PM Modi owned saffron pride in Kashi Vishwanath during his two-day visit.

PM Modi donned a saffron outfit as he bathed in Ganga in Varanasi. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also, as usual, wearing saffron. The two leaders sent a clear message that there is no shame in wearing saffron clothes. They showed that one can be a good PM or CM whilst wearing saffron clothes.

PM Modi did it to show that one should be proud of their heritage and to stress the importance of preserving the cultural heritage. Earlier, no Prime Minister used to openly boast that he is a Hindu. They were hesitant to talk about their religion.

In the US, this was never an issue. When Joe Biden became the President of America this year, he took the oath by placing his hand on a 128-year-old Bible. This, despite the constitution of America does not ask one to take oath by placing hands on the Bible. This is a kind of political tradition which was started in the year 1789 by the first President of America, George Washington.

Imagine if in India, a prime minister takes oath of office and secrecy by placing his hand on Ramcharit Manas instead of the constitution. Such an act would be considered against the fundamentals of the Constitution and it would be termed as a communal act. However, when the same thing happens in America, no one has any objection to it.

Many of the leaders of our country, who call themselves Hindus, are in fact “reluctant Hindus”. These leaders never openly talked about their religion. There is a political reason behind it. They believe that doing so would hurt them politically.

Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of the country, who has shown that one does not need to be defensive about their religion. Modi doesn’t hesitate in stating his religion. He feels proud to call himself Hindu and a Hindutvawadi.

