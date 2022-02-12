DNA Exclusive: What's the driving force of Karnataka Hijab controversy?

New Delhi: The Hijab controversy began in Karnataka after a group of Muslim students, who were denied entry into the classrooms with the headscarf on, started protesting for their religious choice while the college administration argued that sitting in classrooms wearing a hijab is a violation of the uniform code policy.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Sachin Arora makes an analysis of how this move will be an attempt to impose a Madrassa system in the country and is slowly spreading like wildfire from Karnataka to Rajasthan.

While these series of events are no more limited to the schools and colleges of any one state but is a full-fledged attempt to Islamize the public and private schools despite the presence of more than one lakh madrassas in India, where Muslim students have the right to offer prayers in between studies and Muslim girls can wear hijab and burqa to study in madrassas.

However, people of a particular ideology now want to implement the same model of madrasas in those schools, which have so far survived religious fundamentalism.

This extremism has now reached various parts of the country with the insistence of Muslim girl students to wear the hijab has taken an explosive form.

Till now there were reports from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai where Muslim girl students were being asked to attend classes wearing hijab in schools and colleges. But now this matter has also reached Rajasthan.

Recently, the state government had to shut down high schools and colleges in order to protect students and the people of Karnataka from the plausible violence that could have resulted from this controversy. The matter is now being heard by the Karnataka High Court.

The hijab controversy began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out.

