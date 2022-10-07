Drugs worth Rs 120 cr seized in Mumbai; NCB arrests 4, including former Air India pilot

NewsIndia
DRUGS SEIZED FROM MUMBAI AIRPORT

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four persons, including a former Air India pilot after 50 kg mephedrone drug worth Rs 120 crore (in International market) were reportedly seized from Mumbai godown, officials said on Friday, October 7. Deputy Director General of NCB, SK Singh said that two people, including the kingpin cartel, were from Mumbai.

Singh also said that one among the arrested in Jamnagar has been identifies as Sohail Ghaffar, who was a pilot in Air India from 2016-18. The initial probe revealed that the two arrested have common linkages. 

However, the initial information of the drugs sale in Gujarat was shared by the Naval Intelligence Unit of Jamnagar, Gujarat. This information was joined developed by NCB and Naval Intelligence Unit, who seized around 10.35 kg of MD drugs and arrested four persons, Singh said.

"Following the tip-off, the officials from the NCB headquarters in Delhi and its Mumbai zonal unit conducted a raid at Jamnagar on October 3 and seized 10 kg mephedrone," he said.

The NCB team had arrested one person from Jamnagar and three more were held from Mumbai in this connection, Singh added.

"On Thursday, the NCB team raided a godown located on S B Road in Fort area of south Mumbai and seized 50 mephedrone," he said.

Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With agency inputs)

